Control Room Set Up At Livestock Headquarters

Published June 18, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department has set up a control room at its divisional headquarters to deal with any cattle-related emergency during the monsoon and rainy season.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said here on Sunday that the control room would also monitor entire activities of veterinary staff during Eid days. He said that veterinary officials were strictly directed to ensure spray against ticks (chichri) at all sale points, established across the Faisalabad division, for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

He said that ample quantity of veterinary medicines was also provide to the field staff so that they could deal with any emergency amicably during the Eid days as well as during monsoon and rainy season.

The livestock farmers could contact the central control room through telephone number 041-9330769 in case of any emergency. More control rooms would also be working at district, he added.

