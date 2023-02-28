UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up For 7th National Census

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Control room set up for 7th national census

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali has established a control room in his office under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq for the seventh national census.

Any citizen could get information regarding digital census by contacting control room numbers 048-9230865 and 048-9230043.

The control room will be operational from 8 am to 10 pm daily.

More Stories From Pakistan

