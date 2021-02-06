UrduPoint.com
Control Room Set Up For Action Against Land Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has set up a control room at the DC's Office to receive complaints against land grabbers.

A spokesman for the district administration said an operation against land grabbers had been launched to protect properties of people,including overseas Pakistanis, as well as state lands from land grabbers.

People could lodge complaints against land grabbers through telephone numbers 041-9201491,041-9201492 and WhatsApp number 0337-0669912, he added.

