Control Room Set Up For Better Coordination During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 08:49 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A district control room has been set up at DC House Camp Office to keep a watch on the current situation and facilitate the general public during Muharram-ul-Haram The control room would work from 1st Muharram to 8th Muharram following directions of DC Shehryar Gul Memon for better coordination among various wings and facilitate the masses.

The control room has been allotted phone numbers including 02449370337, 02449370334 and fax No 02449370338. PS to DC Zubair Ahmed Mallah has been assigned as In-charge District Control Room with mobile No 03003211853 and 3332321112 for contact.

Another control room would be set up at Darbar Hall of the DC Secretariat on 9th and 10th Muharram headed by DC Staff Officer Muhammad Nadeem Rind and Assistant Ghulam Murtaza Zardari.

Muhammad Nadeem can be contacted on Phone No 0244362367 and Mob No 03013444223 while Ghulam Murtaza Zardari can be contacted on Mob No 03003283137.

Similarly, another control room was set up at SSP Office with Phone Nos 02449370092 and 02449370091. Apart from this Control Rooms are also set up at offices of District Health Office, Peoples Medical Hospital, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and Chairmen of Town Committees.

