Control Room Set Up For Complaints About Hoarding Of Wheat

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

The district administration has set up a control room at the DC office for registration of complaints about hoarding of wheat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The district administration has set up a control room at the DC office for registration of complaints about hoarding of wheat.

The land-line numbers--- 041-9201491-92--- have been installed in the control room.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Names of the complainants will be kept secret.

The control rooms have also been set up in tehsil offices. The land-line number of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue / Focal Persons will be 041-9200306 while numbers of the office of AC city is 041-9200311; AC Saddar, 041-9200782; AC Samundri, 041-9240079; AC Chak Jhumra, 041-8527399; AC Jarranwala, 041-4312913 and AC Tandlianwala, 041-3441205.

