Control Room Set Up For Monitoring Of Suthra Punjab Program

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A central control room has been established in the provincial civil secretariat to monitor the Suthra Punjab program of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq visited the control room and issued necessary instructions. A video link meeting of CEOs of waste management companies was also held in the newly established control room.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired the meeting while Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present. Special Secretary Asia Gul briefed the provincial minister on the control room issues.

The minister said that all CEOs should submit performance reports to the control room regularly. He reiterated his determination that the goals set by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for cleanliness in the province will be achieved.

Zeeshan Rafique also directed CEOs of waste management companies, district administrations and contractors to take effective steps to remove all complications within three months.

"A four-tier system of monitoring of contractors has been devised. Control rooms were established at Tehsil, District, Divisional and Provincial levels", he added.

The minister emphasized that there was a need to pay more attention to sanitation mechanisms in villages where the sanitation system has been introduced at the government level for the first time. He warned that action will be taken if immediate action is not taken on citizens' complaints. "Artificial intelligence should be used to monitor cleanliness", he added.

Zeeshan Rafiq stressed that necessary cooperation with the contractors should be ensured to achieve the goals.

On this occasion, Secretary Local Government Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian directed all the CEOs to keep the dashboard updated saying that funds have been released for the initial phase of the Suthra Punjab programme.

