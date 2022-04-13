Control room set up for NA-33 by-elections Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) ::A control room has been set up in Election Commissioner Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for NA-33 Hangu by-elections to register complaints.

According to Spokesman of the ECP KP, the last date for the election campaign was announced April 15 at 12am. Polling would be held on April 17 that would be started from 8 am to 5 pm.

A citizen can register complaints on 0919222475 and 0919211034 numbers.

The NA-33 Hangu by-polls were declared on April 10 but due to Supreme Court Suo-Motu on the National Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling related no-confidence vote against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan the elections were suspended.

"Pursuant to the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Motu dated April 7, the date of poll for by- elections in NA-33 Hangu was re-fixed as April 17.

It may be mentioned that the nominees of three political parties Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami National Party (ANP) are Akhunzada Mufti Obaidullah, Nadeem Khayal and Syed Umar respectively for the run in the by-elections to the vacant National Assembly seat in NA-33 constituency in Hangu district.

This seat has become vacant due to the death of PTI National Assembly member Khayal Zaman in the month of February.