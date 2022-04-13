UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up For NA-33 By-elections Hangu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Control room set up for NA-33 by-elections Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) ::A control room has been set up in Election Commissioner Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for NA-33 Hangu by-elections to register complaints.

According to Spokesman of the ECP KP, the last date for the election campaign was announced April 15 at 12am. Polling would be held on April 17 that would be started from 8 am to 5 pm.

A citizen can register complaints on 0919222475 and 0919211034 numbers.

The NA-33 Hangu by-polls were declared on April 10 but due to Supreme Court Suo-Motu on the National Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling related no-confidence vote against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan the elections were suspended.

"Pursuant to the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Motu dated April 7, the date of poll for by- elections in NA-33 Hangu was re-fixed as April 17.

It may be mentioned that the nominees of three political parties Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami National Party (ANP) are Akhunzada Mufti Obaidullah, Nadeem Khayal and Syed Umar respectively for the run in the by-elections to the vacant National Assembly seat in NA-33 constituency in Hangu district.

This seat has become vacant due to the death of PTI National Assembly member Khayal Zaman in the month of February.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Suo Motu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hangu February April May Mufti From NA-33

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

21 minutes ago
 Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash: governor

12 minutes ago
 Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanct ..

Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanctions - Foreign Minister

12 minutes ago
 France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukr ..

France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly c ..

PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

25 minutes ago
 Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-1 ..

Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.