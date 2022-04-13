UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up For NA-33 Hangu By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Control room set up for NA-33 Hangu by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A control room has been set up in the Election Commissioner Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for NA-33 Hangu by-elections to register complaints.

According to an Election Commission of Pakistan's spokesman, the election campaign would end at 12 midnight on April 15, while polling would be held on April 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A citizen could register complaints on telephone numbers 091-9222475 and 091-9211034, he added.

The NA-33 Hangu seat became vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member of the National Assembly Khayal Zaman in February.

By-polls were scheduled to be held on April 10, but due to the Supreme Court suo-motu case on the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling related to the no-confidence motion against the former prime minister Imran Khan the elections were suspended.

"Pursuant to the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the suo motu dated April 7, the date of poll for by- elections in NA-33 Hangu is re-fixed as April 17," the spokesman said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Akhunzada Mufti Obaidullah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Nadeem Khayal and Awami National Party's Syed Umar are in the run for the by-elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court Suo Motu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Hangu February April Mufti From NA-33 P

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

56 minutes ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

22 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

22 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

22 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G techn ..

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

22 minutes ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.