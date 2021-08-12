Control Room set up for public issues redressal during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A control Room has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner Office which would work to monitor the situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, in a statement, said The Control Room has assigned the task to resolve the public complaints and coordination among all the related departments.

The Control Room has been allotted telephone numbers for lodging complaints: 0232920667, 0232920899, Residence - 0232920825 Fax - 0232920818 Email Address: dcthar@gmail.com