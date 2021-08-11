UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up In Commissioner Office To Monitor Security Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Control room set up in Commissioner Office to monitor security situation

A special control room has been set up in the office of the Commissioner to monitor security situation and ensure safety of the mourners during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A special control room has been set up in the office of the Commissioner to monitor security situation and ensure safety of the mourners during Muharram.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, foolproof arrangements including security had been finalized by all the departments concerned.

A control room had been set up to monitor all the arrangements and making monitoring system more effective.

Gulzar Hussain Shah said that the control room would be operational round the clock and focal persons nominated by all the departments concerned would also be on duty.

He said,"Muharram ul Harram is a holy month for all the Muslims and at the same time, it is also a security challenge for the security agencies.

" He said that the enemies of Pakistan always try to destroy the peace and order of the country by spreading hatred through propaganda.

He said that the law and order situation in the region was satisfactory as the district administration and the police had ensured all the security arrangements on their part and due to the role of religious scholars, the citizens had also recognized the tactics being used to create misunderstandings among different sects.

The enemies of the country wanted to achieve their nefarious designs by dividing the Muslims into divisions, he said and urged the people to come forward and play a role to foil designs of such elements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Same Turkish Lira Muslim All Muharram

Recent Stories

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic ..

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic journey: Jawaher Al Qasimi

3 seconds ago
 Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing o ..

Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing offers for customers

5 minutes ago
 Misperceptions, scapegoating must be avoided to co ..

Misperceptions, scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers: COA ..

1 minute ago
 Iran's Raisi presents conservative, male-only cabi ..

Iran's Raisi presents conservative, male-only cabinet

1 minute ago
 District admin starts campaign for removal of CNG ..

District admin starts campaign for removal of CNG cylinders from public transpor ..

1 minute ago
 Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.