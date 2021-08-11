Control room set up in Commissioner Office to monitor security situation

A special control room has been set up in the office of the Commissioner to monitor security situation and ensure safety of the mourners during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A special control room has been set up in the office of the Commissioner to monitor security situation and ensure safety of the mourners during Muharram.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, foolproof arrangements including security had been finalized by all the departments concerned.

A control room had been set up to monitor all the arrangements and making monitoring system more effective.

Gulzar Hussain Shah said that the control room would be operational round the clock and focal persons nominated by all the departments concerned would also be on duty.

He said,"Muharram ul Harram is a holy month for all the Muslims and at the same time, it is also a security challenge for the security agencies.

" He said that the enemies of Pakistan always try to destroy the peace and order of the country by spreading hatred through propaganda.

He said that the law and order situation in the region was satisfactory as the district administration and the police had ensured all the security arrangements on their part and due to the role of religious scholars, the citizens had also recognized the tactics being used to create misunderstandings among different sects.

The enemies of the country wanted to achieve their nefarious designs by dividing the Muslims into divisions, he said and urged the people to come forward and play a role to foil designs of such elements.