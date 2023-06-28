Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

A control room has been set up in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Khuzdar in views of the monsoon rain to help people on emergency basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A control room has been set up in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Khuzdar in views of the monsoon rain to help people on emergency basis.

According to handout issued here on Wednesday that people could be contacted on this number 0848412718 in case of any emergency.