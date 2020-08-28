UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Control Room Set-up In DC Office Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:38 PM

Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

In order to maintain law and order situation during Youm-i-Ashur, the District Administration Larkana has established a Control Room at DC Office Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to maintain law and order situation during Youm-i-Ashur, the District Administration Larkana has established a Control Room at DC Office Larkana.

The control room's number 074-9410337 will be functional round the clock under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana for facilitation of the people.

Besides, control rooms in Taluka offices Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani of Larkana district which have been established under the supervision of Taluka Mukhtiarkar Dokri and Taluka Mukhtiarkar Bakrani where helplines 074-4080206 and 074-4300194 were functional respectively.

Meanwhile, volunteers of the Civil Defence Larkana have been asked to report their respective place of duties on 9th, 10th and 11th Muharrum

Related Topics

Law And Order Larkana Bakrani Dokri Ratodero

Recent Stories

1361 single phase metres issued to sub-divisions

3 minutes ago

Deputy Mayor visits Muharram procession route, rev ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Discuss Relations With Turkey, Possible Sanc ..

3 minutes ago

Door Open for Deeper US-Taiwan Trade Ties After Ea ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

9 minutes ago

WADA Says Dismissal of Ganus Raises Concerns About ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.