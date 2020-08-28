Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

In order to maintain law and order situation during Youm-i-Ashur, the District Administration Larkana has established a Control Room at DC Office Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to maintain law and order situation during Youm-i-Ashur, the District Administration Larkana has established a Control Room at DC Office Larkana.

The control room's number 074-9410337 will be functional round the clock under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana for facilitation of the people.

Besides, control rooms in Taluka offices Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani of Larkana district which have been established under the supervision of Taluka Mukhtiarkar Dokri and Taluka Mukhtiarkar Bakrani where helplines 074-4080206 and 074-4300194 were functional respectively.

Meanwhile, volunteers of the Civil Defence Larkana have been asked to report their respective place of duties on 9th, 10th and 11th Muharrum