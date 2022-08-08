UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set-up In DC Office Larkana

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 08:12 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :In order to maintain law and order situation during the Moharram-ul-Harram, the District Administration Larkana, has been established a control room in connection of Muharram (Ashura) at DC Office Larkana.

A telephone number 074-9410337 which will work round the clock under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana also set up.

Besides, control rooms in taluka offices Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani of Larkana district have been established under the supervision of Taluka Mukhtiarkar Dokri and Taluka Mukhtiarkar Bakrani with contact numbers 074-4080206 and 074-4300194 respectively.

