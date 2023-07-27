Open Menu

Control Room Set-up In DC Office Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :In order to maintain law and order situation during the Moharram-ul-Harram, the District Administration Larkana, a Control Room has been established in connection of Muharram (Ashura) at DC Office Larkana with telephone number 074-9410337 which will work round the clock under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana.

Besides, control rooms in taluka offices Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani of Larkana district have been established under the supervision of Taluka Mukhtiarkar Dokri and Taluka Mukhtiarkar Bakrani with contact numbers 074-4080206 and 074-4300194 respectively.

