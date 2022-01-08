UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up In DC Office Receives 300 Calls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:38 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 300 phone calls were received here in control room set up at Deputy Commissioner Office on Friday night under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz.

The citizens and tourist stranded in Murree can contact the control room on 051-9292963 and 0300-5540819.

Responding to 80 phone calls received from tourists stranded in the snow, immediate assistance was provided till Saturday evening.

Apart from the district administration officials, traffic police and rescue 1122 personnel were also present in the control room which would remain operational until rescue operations are completed.

