Control room set up in Galliyat to deal with forest fire incidents

The Forest department, district administration and police on Monday set up an emergency control room in Galliyat to deal with fire incidents immediately

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) ::The Forest department, district administration and police on Monday set up an emergency control room in Galliyat to deal with fire incidents immediately.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galliyat Amin ul Hassan visited Suri Bridge on Thandiyani road where fire brigade was extinguishing forest fire.

He directed Tehsil Revenue Agency to identify the causes of fire and nominate the persons involved in it.

He said the district administration has also imposed section 144 in the district and banned all sort of activities that could cause fire eruption in the forest.

He urged masses to cooperate with the district administration and forest department and in contact on emergency control room 09929310553, 1122 and police control room 09929310033 in case of any fire incident in Galliyat.