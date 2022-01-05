Control room set up in Kohlu to deal with rain emergency situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A control room was set up in order to deal with any emergency situation caused by torrential rains Deputy Commissioner Kohlu said on Wednesday.

He said district administration Central control room has been set up with the aim to help people in rain affected areas.

The DC said that rescue teams have been formed in all tehsils and sub-tehsils of the district under the leadership of concerned levies in-charges.

He said people could contact on these numbers 082667068/ 0829667068/ 0829667266 in case of any emergency to the Levies Control Room Kohlu, while in Tehsil Mawand on 03338071867, Union Council Sufaid on 0829510186, Sub Tehsil Garsani on 03346872514, and Sub Tehsil Tambo at 0331 8634194.