Control Room Set Up To Deal With Any Emergency During Cyclone

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has set up a control room at the camp office of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here Saturday to deal with any emergency during cyclone.

The DC directed the local administration to remain alert to the situation and ensure that all necessary arrangements had been put in place.

He said the tropical cyclone entailed torrential rains were likely to strike on May 17.

The DC also provided a helpline number 0229200570 for the citizens to contact the administration in case of any emergency.

