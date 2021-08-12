Control Room set up to meet any untoward situation in Shaheed Benazirabad

In view of current situation during Muharram ul Haram, a Divisional Control Room has set up here at commissioner office on the directive of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah The Control Room has allotted Phone No 02449370333 and Fax No 02449370392

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In view of current situation during Muharram ul Haram, a Divisional Control Room has set up here at commissioner office on the directive of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah The Control Room has allotted Phone No 02449370333 and Fax No 02449370392. The Control Room would work round-the-clock upto 13th Muharram.

Additional Commissioner-1 Shaheed Benazirabad has been assigned as in-charge Control Room with office Phone No 02449370207 and Fax No 02449370277.

Similarly on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, a District Control Room has set up at Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office to view situation of Muharram from 1st Muharram to 8th Muharram.

The Control Room is allotted Phone Nos 244937-34, 02449370337 and Fax No 02449370338.

Personal Secretary of Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah has assigned as in-charge of District Control Room with mobile Nos 03003211853 and 3482376430.

Another Control Room would be set up on 9th and 10th Muharram at Darbar Hall, Assistant Commissioner would head the Control Room.

This Control Room has assigned Phone No 02449370343 and Mobile No 03008690021.