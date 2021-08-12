UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up To Meet Any Untoward Situation In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

Control Room set up to meet any untoward situation in Shaheed Benazirabad

In view of current situation during Muharram ul Haram, a Divisional Control Room has set up here at commissioner office on the directive of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah The Control Room has allotted Phone No 02449370333 and Fax No 02449370392

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In view of current situation during Muharram ul Haram, a Divisional Control Room has set up here at commissioner office on the directive of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah The Control Room has allotted Phone No 02449370333 and Fax No 02449370392. The Control Room would work round-the-clock upto 13th Muharram.

Additional Commissioner-1 Shaheed Benazirabad has been assigned as in-charge Control Room with office Phone No 02449370207 and Fax No 02449370277.

Similarly on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, a District Control Room has set up at Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office to view situation of Muharram from 1st Muharram to 8th Muharram.

The Control Room is allotted Phone Nos 244937-34, 02449370337 and Fax No 02449370338.

Personal Secretary of Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah has assigned as in-charge of District Control Room with mobile Nos 03003211853 and 3482376430.

Another Control Room would be set up on 9th and 10th Muharram at Darbar Hall, Assistant Commissioner would head the Control Room.

This Control Room has assigned Phone No 02449370343 and Mobile No 03008690021.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mobile From Muharram

Recent Stories

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan ..

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled in 2021 ..

6 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries to Unite Against Climate Chan ..

6 minutes ago
 ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian ..

ICRC Committed to Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan - Delegatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City H ..

Taliban Capture Afghanistan's Third-Largest City Herat - Reports

6 minutes ago
 SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedul ..

SSC Part-I annual exams to continue as per schedule

9 minutes ago
 SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp S ..

SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp Support Service

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.