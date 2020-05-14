Control room set up to monitor heat stroke situation

On directives of Provincial Disaster Management Authority district administration Sanghar has set up a heat stroke control room to monitor the situation during prevailing extreme hot weather

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :On directives of Provincial Disaster Management Authority district administration Sanghar has set up a heat stroke control room to monitor the situation during prevailing extreme hot weather.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Murad Abbasi would supervise the control room that would coordinate measures for saving people of severe heat wave and also dispatch situation report to the relevant authority on daily basis.

The control room may be contacted at phone numbers 0235920103-4, fax no 0235920101 and at email address dcsanghar2013@gmail.com.