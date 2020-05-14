UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Control Room Set Up To Monitor Heat Stroke Situation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:42 PM

Control room set up to monitor heat stroke situation

On directives of Provincial Disaster Management Authority district administration Sanghar has set up a heat stroke control room to monitor the situation during prevailing extreme hot weather

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :On directives of Provincial Disaster Management Authority district administration Sanghar has set up a heat stroke control room to monitor the situation during prevailing extreme hot weather.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Murad Abbasi would supervise the control room that would coordinate measures for saving people of severe heat wave and also dispatch situation report to the relevant authority on daily basis.

The control room may be contacted at phone numbers 0235920103-4, fax no 0235920101 and at email address dcsanghar2013@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Weather Heat Wave Sanghar May

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

54 seconds ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

16 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

46 minutes ago

Arab stock markets plunge almost 25% in Q1: UN rep ..

38 seconds ago

Child pornography case: Lahore High Court suspends ..

40 seconds ago

53 shopkeepers arrested on ignoring virus preventi ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.