Control Room Set Up To Monitor Heat Wave Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:53 PM

Commissioner Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has set up a Control Room headed by Additional Commissioner-II to monitor the situation of heat wave in the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has set up a Control Room headed by Additional Commissioner-II to monitor the situation of heat wave in the division.

The Divisional Control Room would remain in link with Control Rooms set up by Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Districts on daily basis.

The Divisional Control Room would provide report of current heat wave situation to all concerned institutions. The Divisional Control Room has been allotted Phone Nos. 02449370333, 02449370393 and Fax No 02449370392 while email address is commisionersba@hotmail.com.

