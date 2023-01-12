Control Room set up to monitor LG election in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):A divisional control room has been set up at Commissioner's office to monitor the Local Government (LG) election scheduled to be conducted in all districts of the Hyderabad division on January 15, 2023.

According to an announcement from Commissioner's office here late Thursday evening, the control room has started functioning under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) with Telephone No. 022-9200114 and Fax No. 022-9200202.