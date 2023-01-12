UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up To Monitor LG Election In Hyderabad

Published January 12, 2023

A divisional control room has been set up at Commissioner's office to monitor the Local Government (LG) election scheduled to be conducted in all districts of the Hyderabad division on January 15, 2023

According to an announcement from Commissioner's office here late Thursday evening, the control room has started functioning under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) with Telephone No. 022-9200114 and Fax No. 022-9200202.

More Stories From Pakistan

