UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Control Room Set Up To Monitor Monsoon Situation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Control room set up to monitor monsoon situation

On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, a round-the-clock Divisional Control Room was set up at the Commissioner Office to collect information about expected monsoon rain and maintain close cooperation between related departments

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, a round-the-clock Divisional Control Room was set up at the Commissioner Office to collect information about expected monsoon rain and maintain close cooperation between related departments.

The staff deputed for the Control Room would work shift wise. The Control Room was assigned Phone Nos.

02449370333, 02449370393, Fax No. 02449370392 and email: commissionersba@hotmail.com.

Office superintendent of Commissioner Office Arshad Ali Qureshi was posted as Focal Person of Control Room with mobile No.03003224588. Commissioner office's Revenue and Inspection Branch Assistant Muhammad Ilyas Khokhar has been assigned the responsibilities for collection of reports from responsible staff and communicate information to related department regarding monsoon season.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Arshad Ali From

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for most parts of KP

6 minutes ago

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt fails to control inflation before Eid: ..

6 minutes ago

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

6 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as CJ B ..

6 minutes ago

Pb govt offering Rs 6.32b subsidy to enhance paddy ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.