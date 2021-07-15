Control room set up to monitor monsoon situation

On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, a round-the-clock Divisional Control Room was set up at the Commissioner Office to collect information about expected monsoon rain and maintain close cooperation between related departments

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, a round-the-clock Divisional Control Room was set up at the Commissioner Office to collect information about expected monsoon rain and maintain close cooperation between related departments.

The staff deputed for the Control Room would work shift wise. The Control Room was assigned Phone Nos.

02449370333, 02449370393, Fax No. 02449370392 and email: commissionersba@hotmail.com.

Office superintendent of Commissioner Office Arshad Ali Qureshi was posted as Focal Person of Control Room with mobile No.03003224588. Commissioner office's Revenue and Inspection Branch Assistant Muhammad Ilyas Khokhar has been assigned the responsibilities for collection of reports from responsible staff and communicate information to related department regarding monsoon season.