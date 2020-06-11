Control room set up to monitor rain emergency situation

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thahim has set up district control room to monitor potential rain emergency situation and appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner-I as focal person on Thursday.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the control room will operate round the clock to resolve issues arising of heavy downpours predicted in upcoming monsoon in Tharparkar district. The DC appealed the people to contact the control room at numbers 0232920667 an 0232920899.