Control Room set up to monitor relief activities in affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A control room has been set up on Tuesday at Chief Minister Secretariat to monitor the current situation and relief activities for snow affected people on special directive of chief minister Balochistan.

Chief Minister's Special Secretary Asfand Yar Baloch has been appointed focal person of the control room, said a press release issued here.