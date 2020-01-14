UrduPoint.com
Control Room Set Up To Monitor Relief Activities In Affected Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:54 PM

Control Room set up to monitor relief activities in affected areas

A control room has been set up on Tuesday at Chief Minister Secretariat to monitor the current situation and relief activities for snow affected people on special directive of chief minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A control room has been set up on Tuesday at Chief Minister Secretariat to monitor the current situation and relief activities for snow affected people on special directive of chief minister Balochistan.

Chief Minister's Special Secretary Asfand Yar Baloch has been appointed focal person of the control room, said a press release issued here.

