Control Room Set Up To Monitor Security For First Phase Of Sindh LG Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 06:52 PM

A control room has been set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar in order to to keep a watch on the election process, law-and-order and other related situation during the first phase of Sindh local government elections, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A control room has been set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar in order to to keep a watch on the election process, law-and-order and other related situation during the first phase of Sindh local government elections, 2022.

Moreover, Office Superintendent Asad Ali Memon has been assigned as the focal person to monitor and prevent untoward situation that may arise during the electioneering process.

Control room would start working from June 25 and would continue till June 26, 2022.

The first phase of Sindh local government elections is scheduled on June 26, Sunday.

