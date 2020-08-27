Control room set up to monitor situation during Muharram

In order to monitor overall situation of Muharram ul Haram, resolve the public complaints and coordination among all the related departments, a Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to monitor overall situation of Muharram ul Haram, resolve the public complaints and coordination among all the related departments, a Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner office.

On directives of the DC shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the control room would continue to work round the clock till 11th of Muharram ul Haram whereas staff would perform duties shift wise.

The Control Room has been assigned Phone Nos 02449370343 and Fax No. 02449370338 while in case of any emergency or complaint Focal Person and in-chrage Control Room Office Superintendent DC office Asad Ali Memon could be contacted at mobile No.03337055020.