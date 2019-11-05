UrduPoint.com
Control Room Set Up To Monitor The Arrangements During Eid-e- Milad Un Nabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :District control room has been set up to monitor the arrangements during Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations, here at Darbar Hall on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The Control Room could be contacted on telephone No. 02449370343 and fax No. 02449370338.

It would remain functional from 11 Rabi-al-Awwal to 12 Rabi-al-Awwal and the staff would be deputed on duties shiftwise.

Asad Ali Memon, Superintendent of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as in-charge of the District Control Room.

In case of any complaint Asad Memon could be contacted on mobile No. 03337055020.

