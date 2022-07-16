Control room set up to update public, media on Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that a central control room, monitoring cell and social media wing had been set up at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Model Town, Lahore in view of the Punjab by-polls, scheduled for Sunday (tomorrow).

The central control room would collect correct information from all the 20 Constituencies and inform the public and media without any delay, she said in a series of tweets.

She said it would not only help monitor those who stole ballots and abducted electoral staff during the Daska by-election, but also expose their "evildoings".