(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A control room has been established at South Punjab Police Office to monitor the security of processions and worship places on the occasion of 12 Rabi'ul Awal under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police Dr. Ehsan Sadiq.

Additional IGP South Punjab said that the 12 Rabi'ul Awal comes with a message of love and sympathy for us.

We should celebrate this day with devotion and respect and share sympathy with the people, he said and added that the South Punjab Police has prepared a regular security plan regarding the security of the processions.

He said that fool-proof security arrangements would be ensured at all processions and the places of worship.

The Additional IGP South said that the Punjab Police was always ready to protect the masses and to deal with any emergency.