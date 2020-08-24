Control room sets up to monitor Muharram ul-Harram information

District Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office to monitor the situation during Muharram ul Harram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District Control Room has been set up at Deputy Commissioner House Camp Office to monitor the situation during Muharram ul Harram.

The Control Room was set up on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The Control Room has been allocated Phone Nos. 02449370337, 02449370334 and Fax No.02449370338 while Zubair Ahmad Mallah PS to Deputy Commissioner has been posted as In-charge District Control Room.

In case of any emergency or complaint mobile No. 03003211853 and 03482376430 can be contacted.