Control Room Setup At Commissioners’ Office To Monitor Election Process
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A divisional Control Room has been setup in the office of Commissioner,Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz building to monitor the election process with effect from February 7-9.
According to a notification issued here Wednesday, "Rehan Detho, Assistant Commissioner (General) will be incharge and Manzoor Ahmed Leghari Additional Commissioner II will be overall Incharge of Election Cell.
"
"People have been asked to contact Telephone numbers, 022-9200114, 022-9200855,022-9200202 and 022-9201213," it added.
