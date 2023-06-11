MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has established a control room at Commissioner's Office to monitor and supervise the Cyclone situation as predicted by the meteorological department.

According to a prèss release issued by the Commissioner's Office, Additional Commissioner-ii Sona Khan Chandio nominated the control room.

The control room will work round the clock to monitor and supervise Cyclone, rain situations.

People were asked to contact Telephone numbers 02339290367 and 0323920057,fax number 02339290059 and whatsapp number 03153436091 for any inconvenience.