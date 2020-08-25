UrduPoint.com
Control Room Setup At DC Office

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:28 PM

Control Room setup at DC office

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparakar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has directed officers of Public Health engineering, local government, HESCO, Revenue and other departments not to leave district headquarters till normalcy of the situation

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparakar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has directed officers of Public Health engineering, local government, HESCO, Revenue and other departments not to leave district headquarters till normalcy of the situation.

In this regard a control room has been setup in the Deputy Commissioner office with Telephone numbers 0232920667 and 0232920899.

Deputy Commissioner has directed officials of relevant departments to remain in contact with the Control Room and take all out efforts to resolve problems of masses related to post monsoon downpour emergencies. DC warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

