UrduPoint.com

Control Room Setup At Dy. Commissioner's Office For Monitoring Cyclone Situation

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Control room setup at Dy. Commissioner's office for monitoring Cyclone situation

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon has set up a control room in his office to evaluate and supervise the Cyclone situation as predicted by the meteorological department.

According to a prèss release issued by the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Additional Commissioner-ii Sona Khan Chandio will supervise the control room.

The control room will work round the clock to monitor and supervise Cyclone, rain situations.

People were asked to contact Telephone numbers 0233920071 and 0233920070, fax number 0233920254 and WhatsApp number 03003319880 for any help

Related Topics

WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

4 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

4 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.