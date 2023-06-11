MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon has set up a control room in his office to evaluate and supervise the Cyclone situation as predicted by the meteorological department.

According to a prèss release issued by the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Additional Commissioner-ii Sona Khan Chandio will supervise the control room.

The control room will work round the clock to monitor and supervise Cyclone, rain situations.

People were asked to contact Telephone numbers 0233920071 and 0233920070, fax number 0233920254 and WhatsApp number 03003319880 for any help