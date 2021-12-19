Control room setup at PEC Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A Control Room has been set up at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Peshawar regarding smooth holding of local bodies elections.

The room was setup on the directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah Khan as part of ECP efforts to ensure free, fair and transparent local bodies election in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.