Control Room Setup For Rain Emergency
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind on Thursday said that District Emergency Control room has setup to cope with the emergency situation during the rains predicted by the Meteorological Department
He in a statement said that Emergency Control room has also been setup in DC camp office to supervise the rain situation in the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Sher Jamali has been appointed as In charge of the control room .
People were asked to contact mobile number 03335978161, telephone numbers are 0244930334, 0244930337, rescue emergency number 1122 and WhatAPP number is 03333116117.
