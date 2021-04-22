Control room setup in DC office

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoze Captain ® Bilal Shahid Rao has established a control room in his office to address the grievances of the wheat farmers of Naushehro Feroze district.

According to a statement issued from DC office Naushehroferoze on Thursday, The Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoze Captain ® Bilal Shahid Rao has informed the wheat farmers belonging to district that wheat procurement centers had been set up by the Food Department in 5 talukas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if any farmer was not getting Bardana, or the request made by the farmer for bardana was not being processed or any district food inspector was asking for money for bardana then they could register his complaint to control room on telephone number 024248256