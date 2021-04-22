Control room setup in DC office to address grievances of farmers

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja has set up a control room in his office to address the grievances of the wheat farmers of Sanghar district

According to a statement issued from DC office Sanghar on Wednesday, The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja has informed the wheat farmers belonging to the whole district that wheat procurement centers had been set up by the Food Department in 6 talukas across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if any farmer was not getting Bardana, or the request made by the farmer for bardana was not being processed or any food inspector was asking for money for bardana, then they can register his complaint to District Food Controller ,Vishndas on his number 03042998590.

If the application submitted by DFC is not resolved, the farmers can register their grievances at the grievance control room numbers 0235920116 and 0235920117 set up by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar.