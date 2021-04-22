UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Control Room Setup In DC Office To Address Grievances Of Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:47 AM

Control room setup in DC office to address grievances of farmers

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja has set up a control room in his office to address the grievances of the wheat farmers of Sanghar district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja has set up a control room in his office to address the grievances of the wheat farmers of Sanghar district.

According to a statement issued from DC office Sanghar on Wednesday, The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja has informed the wheat farmers belonging to the whole district that wheat procurement centers had been set up by the Food Department in 6 talukas across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if any farmer was not getting Bardana, or the request made by the farmer for bardana was not being processed or any food inspector was asking for money for bardana, then they can register his complaint to District Food Controller ,Vishndas on his number 03042998590.

If the application submitted by DFC is not resolved, the farmers can register their grievances at the grievance control room numbers 0235920116 and 0235920117 set up by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar.

Related Topics

Sanghar Money From Wheat

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

19 minutes ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

34 minutes ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

35 minutes ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.