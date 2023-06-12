UrduPoint.com

Control Room Setup In Deputy Commissioner's Office Matiari

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Control Room setup in Deputy Commissioner's office Matiari

In order to tackle the Cyclone situation, the District Administration, issuing high alert, has established an an emergency control room in the DC Secretariat

According to a circular issued by the DC Secretariat, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Matiari Junaid Ali Shah has been appointed focal person for the control room .

Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzafar has directed officers of all departments particularly Revenue.works and Services, HESCO, Public Health Engineering, Health, Police, civil defence, irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Social welfare, Information and local Government to remain to remain in contact with each other and complete arrangements to cope with any untoward situation.

Officers of relevant departments were also asked to appoint focal persons for the emergency control room, keep cellular phones open and not to leave headquarters without permissions during an emergency.

People were asked to contact the emergency control room on Telephone numbers 02299240743 and 0229240711 for any help.

