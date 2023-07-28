Control room setup to assist rain-battered area people

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A control room has been established in the Chief Minister's Secretariat to effectively monitor the situation caused by the heavy downpour in the province and the relief and rehabilitation activities.

A handout issued by DGPR here on Friday said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the control room has been set up that will work 24 hours.

It will monitor all relevant essential matters in the flood affected districts, the handout said, adding that people may contact on following number for any assistance and relief, 081-9202061.