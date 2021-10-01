Control Room setup to deal with rain emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister and in the wake of recent rain prediction, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has set up Rain Emergency Control Room at Commissioner's office to ensure coordination with all the related departments of the division especially HESCO, Public Health Engineering Department and Local Government staff

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister and in the wake of recent rain prediction, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has set up Rain Emergency Control Room at Commissioner's office to ensure coordination with all the related departments of the division especially HESCO, Public Health Engineering Department and Local Government staff.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ahmed Umrani has been assigned as supervising officer of Rain Emergency Control Room whereas Mr Arshad Ali Qureshi Office Superintendent of Commissioner office shall assist in the subject work. The center is allotted Phone Nos. 02449370393, 2449370333 and Fax No 02449370392.