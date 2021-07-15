Control Room setup to monitor rain emergency situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nawaz Soho has set up a district control room to monitor rain emergency situations and appointed Assistant Commissioner (UT) as focal person on Thursday.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the control room would operate round the clock to resolve issues pertaining to heavy downpours predicted in upcoming monsoon in Tharparkar district.

The DC appealed the people to contact the focal person on mobile phone number 03003472192 and control room at numbers 0232920667 , 0232920899 and fax number 0232920825.