Control Room Setup To Overview Security Arrangements For Chehlum
Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :In order to overview the security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on Sept 28,2021, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar set up a Control Room here at Darbar Hall.
Assistant Commissioner (ut) Abdul Khalique Baloch was assigned the duty of Control Room In-charge and Focal Person with mobile No 03337181362.
The Control Room is provided with Phone No 02449370342 and Fax No 02449370338. Staff has been deputed at the Control Room.