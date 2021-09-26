Control Room setup to overview security arrangements for Chehlum

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :In order to overview the security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on Sept 28,2021, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar set up a Control Room here at Darbar Hall.

Assistant Commissioner (ut) Abdul Khalique Baloch was assigned the duty of Control Room In-charge and Focal Person with mobile No 03337181362.

The Control Room is provided with Phone No 02449370342 and Fax No 02449370338. Staff has been deputed at the Control Room.