Control room to be set up for security of Chinese

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A control room would be established in Faisalabad for providing foolproof security to the foreigners especially Chinese.

This was stated by City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik while visiting FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company) area here on Tuesday.

He said that a large number of Chinese were working in various projects especially CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) related schemes in Faisalabad. Therefore, security of all foreigners especially Chinese would be beefed up, he said and directed SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal and SP Madina Town Division Nabeel Ahmad to ensure verification of security guards and workers on urgent basis.

He said that special cameras should also be installed in all police vans which were bound to conduct patrolling in FIEDMC area.

He said that police was duty bound to provide tight security to all foreigners.