Control room to monitor Muharram arrangements functioning at DC Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):A control room for monitoring of Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements in the district has been established at Deputy Commissioner Office.

The staff of different departments including district administration, police. Rescue 1122, civil defence, WASA, Solid Waste Management Company, FESCO, PTCL, Health and others will perform duty in the control room round the clock in three shifts to cope with any eventuality, said district administration spokesperson here Wednesday.

He said that on Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar's directions, maps of processions' route have been displayed in the control room which will monitor entire Muharram activities through 150 CCTV cameras in Faisalabad.

He said that special LED TVs have been installed for monitoring news about Muharram in the control room while people can contact it through telephone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492 in case of any emergency, he added.