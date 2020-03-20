Control rooms established at Deputy Commissioner, DHO offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar informed that 157 citizens returning from Umrah and foreign were screened for coronavirus and no single person was diagnosed positive so far.

He was briefing a meeting held here on Friday with the focal person nominated for the issue of coronavirus for District Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman Public Accounts Committee of Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio in chair.

Divisional Coordinator nominated by Sindh Government for providing health facilities in the wake of corona Imtiaz Ali Rajpar, Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar, Chairman Municipal Committee Azeem Mughal, Chairmen and vice chairmen of the Town Committees, Union Councils, District President PPP Ali Akbar Jamali and officials of health, PPHI, IHS attended the meeting.

The DC further informed that control rooms were set up at offices of Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer while in addition to making Labor Colony a quarantine center for people affected by coronavirus, an isolation ward has also been set up at the People Medical University Hospital.

Addressing the meeting Chandio said that only awareness and prevention could counter corona and now realizing the need of the time elected representatives should sensitize people of their areas about corona and prevention.

People have to strictly implement preventive measures to stop further spread of epidemic, Senator Chandio said and appealed general public to cooperate with government in this difficult time to tackle the situation. He suggested people to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to hand wash repeatedly.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh apprised elected local government representatives about prevention of coronavirus. The elected representatives assured and extended cooperation for raising awareness among the public.