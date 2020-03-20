UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Control Rooms Established At Deputy Commissioner, DHO Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:42 PM

Control rooms established at Deputy Commissioner, DHO offices

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar informed that 157 citizens returning from Umrah and foreign were screened for coronavirus and no single person was diagnosed positive so far

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar informed that 157 citizens returning from Umrah and foreign were screened for coronavirus and no single person was diagnosed positive so far.

He was briefing a meeting held here on Friday with the focal person nominated for the issue of coronavirus for District Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman Public Accounts Committee of Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio in chair.

Divisional Coordinator nominated by Sindh Government for providing health facilities in the wake of corona Imtiaz Ali Rajpar, Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar, Chairman Municipal Committee Azeem Mughal, Chairmen and vice chairmen of the Town Committees, Union Councils, District President PPP Ali Akbar Jamali and officials of health, PPHI, IHS attended the meeting.

The DC further informed that control rooms were set up at offices of Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer while in addition to making Labor Colony a quarantine center for people affected by coronavirus, an isolation ward has also been set up at the People Medical University Hospital.

Addressing the meeting Chandio said that only awareness and prevention could counter corona and now realizing the need of the time elected representatives should sensitize people of their areas about corona and prevention.

People have to strictly implement preventive measures to stop further spread of epidemic, Senator Chandio said and appealed general public to cooperate with government in this difficult time to tackle the situation. He suggested people to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to hand wash repeatedly.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh apprised elected local government representatives about prevention of coronavirus. The elected representatives assured and extended cooperation for raising awareness among the public.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

22 minutes ago

Entire Russian Territory Now on High Alert Regime ..

4 minutes ago

China sees a series of infrastructure projects res ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to AoR Faiz ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon Deploys Over 4,000 National Guard Troops ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.