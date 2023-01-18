UrduPoint.com

Control Rooms Established In Balochistan To Cope Untoward Incidents Of Snowfall: DG Levies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Director General Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that control rooms were established in respective districts of Balochistan to tackle any untoward situation during heavy snowfall and rains

He said that Levies Force and QRF personnel have been put on high alert in this regard.

The DG said that the performance of the Levies Force was known to everyone and the personnel of Levies Force was playing an effective role to facilitate people and maintaining peace in the area.

He said that heavy snowfall was received on the mountains of Chaman Dara Kozhak today, but Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri along with his Assistant Commissioner, Levies Officers and QRF were engaged in maintenance work on the highway throughout the day and for all types of traffic was restored in the area.

