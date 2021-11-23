UrduPoint.com

Control Rooms For Complaints About Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:27 PM

The fertilizer control rooms will be set up in all districts of the division for registration of farmer complaints about shortage of fertiliser in the open market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The fertilizer control rooms will be set up in all districts of the division for registration of farmer complaints about shortage of fertiliser in the open market.

According to the district administration, the control rooms would be established at the offices of Assistant Commissioners in all four districts --Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has issued directions to the deputy commissioners.

The contact numbers of the control rooms will also be advertised for the awareness of farmers through media.

