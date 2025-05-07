Control Rooms In Murree Tehsils Established With 1122 Put On High Alert
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, control rooms were activated in both tehsils of Murree District with Rescue 1122 service put on high alert
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, control rooms were activated in both tehsils of Murree District with Rescue 1122 service put on high alert.
The control rooms established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the office of Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian would remain active round the clock, a DPR news release said on Wednesday.
In light of the orders of the Punjab Government, the leaves of government employees across the district were also canceled.
Moreover, the officials of all the government institutions of Murree were instructed keep their phones on 24 hours, and in case of any emergency, they would share information with the Central Control Room Murree without wasting time.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Murree was also put on high alert on the instructions of its Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer.
“Code Red has been imposed to ensure timely and effective provision of emergency services. In view of the current situation, all available resources have been fully mobilized and under a comprehensive strategy, Rescue 1122 is in coordinated and active communication with all relevant institutions,” the news release said.
Recent Stories
Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert
CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects
Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta
Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert4 minutes ago
-
CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression4 minutes ago
-
Extremist Indian regime endangers regional peace, stability with its hostile actions: President16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's traders flay Indian aggression, express solidarity with armed forces16 minutes ago
-
Finnish envoy meets Punjab governor, discusses Indian attack, mutual cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Canada discuss bilateral cooperation in clean energy16 minutes ago
-
High-level security meeting held at Karachi Police Office amid border tensions16 minutes ago
-
PTA blocks 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube links, for propaganda against Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive expedited in Faisalabad26 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi11 minutes ago
-
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects11 minutes ago