Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, control rooms were activated in both tehsils of Murree District with Rescue 1122 service put on high alert.

The control rooms established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the office of Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian would remain active round the clock, a DPR news release said on Wednesday.

In light of the orders of the Punjab Government, the leaves of government employees across the district were also canceled.

Moreover, the officials of all the government institutions of Murree were instructed keep their phones on 24 hours, and in case of any emergency, they would share information with the Central Control Room Murree without wasting time.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Murree was also put on high alert on the instructions of its Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

“Code Red has been imposed to ensure timely and effective provision of emergency services. In view of the current situation, all available resources have been fully mobilized and under a comprehensive strategy, Rescue 1122 is in coordinated and active communication with all relevant institutions,” the news release said.