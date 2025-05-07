Open Menu

Control Rooms In Murree Tehsils Established With 1122 Put On High Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, control rooms were activated in both tehsils of Murree District with Rescue 1122 service put on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, control rooms were activated in both tehsils of Murree District with Rescue 1122 service put on high alert.

The control rooms established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the office of Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian would remain active round the clock, a DPR news release said on Wednesday.

In light of the orders of the Punjab Government, the leaves of government employees across the district were also canceled.

Moreover, the officials of all the government institutions of Murree were instructed keep their phones on 24 hours, and in case of any emergency, they would share information with the Central Control Room Murree without wasting time.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Murree was also put on high alert on the instructions of its Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

“Code Red has been imposed to ensure timely and effective provision of emergency services. In view of the current situation, all available resources have been fully mobilized and under a comprehensive strategy, Rescue 1122 is in coordinated and active communication with all relevant institutions,” the news release said.

Recent Stories

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 CM urges citizens to trust official news sources a ..

CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

11 minutes ago
 Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

4 minutes ago
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: ..

Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan